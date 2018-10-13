OREGON—Jayne Arlene Johnson, age 93, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on June 24, 1925, in Benton, Wis., the daughter of Verne and Emma Smythe. Jayne graduated from Benton High School in 1942, and went on to attend UW-Madison. She was united in marriage to Urban Johnson in 1950. Jayne was a member of People’s United Methodist Church of Oregon for 50 years. She enjoyed reading, was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan, and was a proud supporter of the Wisconsin Badgers.
Jayne is survived by sons, Kenneth (Kristine Fauerbach) Johnson and Karl W. (Peg Stine) Johnson; daughter, Mary Ann (Kris Schenk) Johnson; grandchildren, Jenica (John) McHugh, Liza (Richie) Robbins, Charlie (Allison) Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Brad Johnson and Matt McNamara; and great-grandchildren, Mason McHugh and Haley McHugh. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Urban; and brothers, Kenneth Smythe and Jack (Marian) Smythe.
Funeral Service will be held at PEOPLE’S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 N. Alpine Parkway, Oregon, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, with Pastor Jason Mahnke presiding. Burial will take place at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, and also at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to People’s United Methodist Church of Oregon. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
