SACRAMENTO, CALIF. - Jane Gaumnitz Johnson passed away on June 6, 2019. She was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and then earned her MA in Education from Pepperdine University, California. She was a lifelong learner. She loved her family, her country, and her friends. Her generous heart and thoughtful spirit will be missed by all.
Breaking
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Tommy Bartlett, the relentless water ski show promoter whose name became synonymous with Wisconsin Dells, died early Sunday in Madison at age 84.