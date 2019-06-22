SACRAMENTO, CALIF. - Jane Gaumnitz Johnson passed away on June 6, 2019. She was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and then earned her MA in Education from Pepperdine University, California. She was a lifelong learner. She loved her family, her country, and her friends. Her generous heart and thoughtful spirit will be missed by all.

Celebrate
the life of: Johnson, Jane Gaumnitz
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.