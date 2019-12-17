Johnson, James R.

OREGON/NEW GLARUS - James R. Johnson, age 88, died on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the New Glarus Home. Jim was born on Oct. 18, 1931, in Chimney Rock, Wis. After graduating from High School, he enlisted in the US Air Force where he served for 20 years. After retiring from the service, Jim was employed by the State of Wisconsin until his retirement in 1992. On July 2, 1960, he was united in marriage to Annabell Bongard. Together, they raised two sons, Thomas and Richard. During his retirement, Jim was able to enjoy time spent with family, hunting and fishing, and gardening. He is survived by his son, Richard; daughter-in-law, Brenda; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; son, Thomas; sister, Florence; and brothers, Earl, Floyd, Jerome, Paul and Herman.