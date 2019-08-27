MADISON - James Duane Johnson, age 83, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in the home he built surrounded by loving family. He was born on June 22, 1936, in Portage, Wis., the son of Ross Johnson and Della Hermanson. James married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Pullara, eloping on Sept. 22, 1958.
He was a proud father and grandfather who loved spending time outdoors and enjoying time with his family. As a young man, he loved racing his corvettes and his Austin Healy. Throughout his life he especially enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, yardwork, boating and cocktail hour on the porch of his cabin in the Northwoods. James was a master sheet metal worker and entrepreneur. He owned Foremost Builders and Rentals and was in the U.S. Army reserves.
James is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis; daughter, Kerri (William) Shannon; sons, Ross and James Johnson (Dorothy McFalls); brother-in-law, Anthony (Gail) Pullara; and grandchildren, Eric Shannon, Jamie Shannon, Chance Johnson and Avery Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, Jack Johnson and Winifred Ross.
There will be a private ceremony and celebration of life held for the family.
Our thanks to “Just Checking In” and Agrace HospiceCare and all their wonderful caregivers. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.