Johnson, Jacqueline A. (Zindars)

WAUNAKEE - Jacqueline A. (Zindars) Johnson, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Jackie was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, companion, and friend. With Jackie in your world, you never felt alone. Jackie’s smile, warmth, and sense of humor made her many friends over the years. Her laughter and fun-loving spirit made hers a happy home filled with cherished memories.

Jackie was admired for her quiet courage, her compassion and kindness towards others, and above all—her unshakeable faith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South Street, Waunakee with Monsignor James Gunn presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of Mass.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Agrace hospice for the love, support, and excellent care they provided through this difficult journey.

“Mom, you are forever in our hearts.”

