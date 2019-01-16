Try 1 month for 99¢

PORTAGE—Harold A. Johnson, age 88, passed away on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at ST. JOHN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Portage, 850 Armstrong St., Portage, with the Rev. Rod Armon officiating. Burial will follow in Newport Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), and on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. John’s Evan gelical Lutheran Church in Portage.

