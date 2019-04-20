STOUGHTON - Gerald Matthew "JJ" Johnson, 57, passed away at his home on March 27, 2019, with the same "sense of urgency" he was often known for. He was born at Stoughton Hospital on April 19,1961, the son of Robert and Alvina (Koster) Johnson. Growing up in a large family on a farm, he learned how to work hard. He was especially proud of his ability to "do so much, with so little in half the time but the impossible would take a little longer and cost a little more."
As a proud member of the Laborers Local 464, he worked many jobs in excavation, concrete and construction. He literally made the earth move and loved every minute of it
Gerald enjoyed life, laughter and mischief. He is preceded in death by his parents, whom he admired and respected greatly.
His "children" were the many canines he cared for throughout his life, including the three he leaves behind, Tolleff, Bella and Ruby 3.
He survived by his siblings, Gail (Don) Beckwith, Greg (Judy) Johnson, Gloria (John) Harris, Geneva (Sam) Braun and Glenda (Tim) Kojo; along with many nieces and nephews, as well as their ever-growing families.
His life was larger than words can express and with so many good friends, family and loved ones he is and will always be so dearly missed. There will be a celebration of his life on April 27, 2019, at the VFW HALL in Stoughton from 12 noon to 3 p.m.