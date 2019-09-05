ONALASKA - George Joseph “Joe” Johnson, 73, of Onalaska, Wis., passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at The Chapel of First Free Church, 123 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Crossfire, Inc., 422 Main St., La Crosse, Wis. 54601. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. A complete obituary and online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Events

Sep 6
Viewing
Friday, September 6, 2019
2:00PM-2:45PM
Ivins 4th Ward LDS Chapel
260 East 1060 South
Ivins, UT 84738
Sep 6
Memorial Service
Friday, September 6, 2019
3:00PM
Ivins 4th Ward LDS Chapel
260 East 1060 South
Ivins, UT 84738
