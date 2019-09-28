MIDDLETON - Gary L. Johnson, 71, of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 7, 1948, in Taylorville, Ill., the son of Dwight and Lillian (Lucas) Johnson.
Gary’s early years were spent working on the family farm. He started driving a tractor at the age of five! He was a hard worker already at that age and that never changed. Gary came to Middleton in 1980 to work as the Middleton school district’s first transportation supervisor. During that time, he met and married his wife of 38 years, Ann Main, who was his secretary at the time. The couple were married on July 28, 1981, in Madison. Through his career in Middleton and after his retirement, Gary and Ann enjoyed several vacations and their time together in Branson, Mo., and Nashville, Tenn.
He retired from the school district in 2009. He then went to work for Badger Bus until July 30, 2019. He enjoyed driving a bus and saw most of the U.S. and met the most wonderful passengers on the buses he drove.
When not working, he loved to bowl and garden. His sisters and children especially loved his awesome tomatoes, and we will all miss his great bear hugs! Gary loved to watch the Badgers, Brewers, and Packers. During football season, Gary’s family learned to not disturb him during games, as he was busy coaching the Pack!
Gary is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Deb (Linda) Nies, Vaughn (Kendell) Johnson, Laurie (Brad) Palchik, Cindy Main; grandchildren, Hannah Nies, Levi Johnson, Ava Grace Johnson, Dylan Palchik, Amber Severin; great-grandchild, Killian Palchik; four sisters; and one brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight Frederick Johnson, Sr., Lillian Irene Johnson; and sister, Janine Kay Knox.
A funeral service will be held at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison, on Monday, Sept. 30 at 12 p.m. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to service. Burial will be held at First German Lutheran Cemetery in Middleton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Radio Network, 3003 Snelling Avenue N., Saint Paul, MN 55113, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
“When you are going through something hard and wonder where God is, remember the teacher is always quiet during a test.”
