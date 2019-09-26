MIDDLETON—Gary L. Johnson, 71, of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison, on Monday, Sept. 30, at 12 p.m. Friends may greet the family one hour prior to service. Burial will be held at First Lutheran Cemetery in Middleton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Radio Network, 3003 Snelling Avenue N., Saint Paul, MN 55113, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Please share your memories at Cressfuneralservice.com.

