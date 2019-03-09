BROOKFIELD / MADISON - Gail Rae Johnson (nee Ehret), of Madison, formerly of Brookfield, found true peace on Feb. 17, 2019, at the age of 84. She was the eloved wife of Dennisl loving mother of Dean (Karen), Jeffrey (Norma) Johnson and Holly (Russell) Van Gilder; and proud grandma of Kerry, Drew, Nicholas, Chloe, Ryan and Hayden.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the GRAND HALL AT CAPITOL LAKES, 333 W. Main St., Madison. Visitation from 12 noon until 2 p.m. A reception will follow the service at Capitol Lakes. Parking, ticket validation at front desk, in ramp across from Main Street entrance, or parking, pay, on corner of Main Street and Henry Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gail's memory may be made to Community United Methodist Church in Elm Grove, Asbury Church in Madison or Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Please share memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.