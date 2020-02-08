Johnson, Douglas

STOUGHTON - Douglas Johnson, age 86, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020, at his home with his

family. He was raised by his grandparents, Sophie & Alfred, on a farm in Cottage Grove.

He attended Gaston School in Cottage Grove and gradated from East High in 1951.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Marlys (married 66 yrs.); sons, David (Mari) and Dustin (Katy); granddaughter, Jennifer; and brothers, Jim (Susie) and Curt Johnson.

Dad enjoyed spending time watching his boys playing sports, as well as teaching them his love of the outdoors. Grandpa enjoyed spending time with Jenny taking her to Wis. basketball games, fishing and giving her advice on growing up.

He was a avid Sports fan and loved the outdoors. Baseball was his passion coaching the American Legion and playing Home Talent Baseball until he was 41. He retired as a home builder then worked at Sports Products for 18 years.

A Celebration Of Life will be on Feb. 16 at the Stoughton Country Club from 12-2 p.m.

Appetizers will be served during the celebration

We would like to thank Heartland Hospice Care for all their wonderful care.

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.