GREEN BAY - Dorothy "June" Johnson, age 91, of Green Bay, passed away to be with her loving husband, Tom, on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Tom and June were happily married for 67 years, devoted to each other and their family. They enjoyed a fulfilling retirement at their fun-filled cabin in northern Wisconsin, relaxing at their Florida home, or their family gathering condo in Green Bay. June was a one in a million wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her great strength, fun spirit and endless love was felt by us all. Each one of us had a special bond with her that only she could give.
She is survived by her three devoted children, Thomas (Joan) Johnson, Gerald Johnson and Stacia (Tod) Severson; special family members, Christine and Amy Johnson; seven grandchildren, Stacy (Bob), Rebecca (Tim), Caryn (Dale), Erik (Aimee), Mark, Luke (Sarah), and Leah (Peter); seven great-grandchildren, Cody (Tiffany), Dylan, Wyatt, Hunter, Henry, Eli, and Isabella, and her very special friends, JoAnn, Gloria and Bryan.
A private service will be held at a later date.
"We will miss you, Mom, but know it's time for you and Dad to be together again."
Malcore (West) Funeral Home in Green Bay is serving the family.