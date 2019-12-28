Johnson, Delores D.

Johnson, Delores D.

{{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE - Delores D. Johnson, age 74, died at Agrace HospiceCare on Dec. 27, 2019. She was born Oct. 31, 1945, in Poynette, the daughter of Levi and Dorothy (Cline) Johnson. Delores worked for Ray O Vac and later UW Housing. She enjoyed a good game of cards, old movies, shopping, and fish fries. She is survived by her brother, Cliff (Sherrie) Johnson, and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at WINN CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee, WI 53597. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at WINN CRESS FUNERAL HOME, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The family would like to thank St. Mary’s Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness and loving care.

Johnson, Delores

Delores Johnson

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513

To plant a tree in memory of Delores Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics