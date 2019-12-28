Johnson, Delores D.

WAUNAKEE - Delores D. Johnson, age 74, died at Agrace HospiceCare on Dec. 27, 2019. She was born Oct. 31, 1945, in Poynette, the daughter of Levi and Dorothy (Cline) Johnson. Delores worked for Ray O Vac and later UW Housing. She enjoyed a good game of cards, old movies, shopping, and fish fries. She is survived by her brother, Cliff (Sherrie) Johnson, and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at WINN CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee, WI 53597. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at WINN CRESS FUNERAL HOME, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The family would like to thank St. Mary’s Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness and loving care.