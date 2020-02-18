Johnson, Betty E.

MADISON - Betty E. Johnson, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Belmont Nursing Home. She was born on Feb. 17, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of Amasa and Hattie (Malone) Loomis. She was united in marriage to Harold Johnson in Madison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty cleaned houses for a living, and early in her career was "the world's oldest carhop" at the A&W in Verona. She enjoyed camping, bowling, and gardening. Most of all, she loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Betty loved being around people and was a real observer of human nature.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Diane Johnson; son, Gary Johnson; grandson, Matthew Johnson (Brigett); granddaughters, Danielle (Dan) Krance and Abby Johnson; great-grandsons, Michael and William Johnson; and sister, Ruth Mortensen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; parents; and brothers, Edwin and Roy Loomis.

A gathering will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Memorials in Betty's name may be gifted to Dane County Humane Society, Underdog Pet Rescue, and Make-a-Wish Foundation. Betty has requested no flowers please. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.