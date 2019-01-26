MADISON /MOUNT HOREB - Bette Mary Johnson passed away on Jan. 19, 2019. She was born on Jan. 26, 1920 in Iron River, Mich. She and her parents, Elma and Henry (Hank) Gabrielson, moved to Oconto in 1930. She attended Nursing School at Grant Hospital in Chicago, Ill. As an RN, Bette contributed to bettering patient’s lives, particularly focusing on treatment and care of the elderly. Bette was president of the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging groups in the 1980’s.
She was married to Bertil (Bert) W. Johnson in Oconto, on April 29, 1942. She and Bert raised five children in Westmoreland, on Madison’s West side: David, Katherine (Dede), Paul, Mary and Mark. She was preceded in death by her husband; and sons, David and Paul. She loved and was loved by her five children; 12 grandchildren; and ever-expanding group of great-grandchildren.
Bette was a woman of passion. Whether volunteering, working, mothering or politicking, nothing she did was without an inexhaustible supply of empathy, hope, determination and courage. We all sorely miss this singular human being. We all have been fortunate to have her as our mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
The family would like to thank various care agencies that helped our mom during these past few years: Agrace HospiceCare, Middleton Glen Community, All Saints Community and Attic Angel Health Care Center.
A celebration of Bette’s life will be held at ATTIC ANGEL CARE FACILITY on April 5, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. If you knew Bette, volunteered with her or were touched by her outpouring of caring and compassion, please feel free to join the family at this tribute.
Gunderson Funeral Home is serving the family during this time. Condolences may be sent to them at gundersonfh.com.
Memorials in memory of Bette can be sent to Attic Angel Association or UW Foundation-Allen Centennial Garden.