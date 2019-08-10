BEAVER DAM/VERONA—Barbara P. Johnson, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, of natural causes at Noel Manor of Verona. She was born May 11, 1931, in Buffalo, N.Y., the daughter of Andrew and Lillian Benson.
Barbara graduated from Center City High School and attended McAllister College in St. Paul, Minn., where she met her husband, Gary V. Johnson. After raising her two sons, she began her rewarding career as a case worker with Green Valley Enterprises in Beaver Dam. Barbara was very proud of her Swedish heritage. One of her fondest memories was her trip with her husband to Sweden, where she traced her ancestry back to the original homestead of her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was survived by her son, Grant (Charlene) of Verona; grandson, Cory (Jessica) Buye; great-grandsons, Johnathan and Michael; granddaughter, Rebecca (Mark) Granke; son, Craig (Brenda) of Calabasas, California; and granddaughter, Kirsten Johnson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary, and her parents.
A graveside service will be held August 24, 2019, in Center City, Minn.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625