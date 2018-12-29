OREGON - Arnold L. Johnson, age 91, formerly of Oregon, passed away into the loving arms of Our Lord on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center. Arnold was born Dec. 29, 1926, in Stoughton to the late Frank and Nelia (Johnson) Johnson. He was baptized and confirmed at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church, and was a 1944 graduate of Stoughton High School.
Following graduation, Arnold worked on his fathers' farm, and in trucking, owning his own hauling and milk route through 1951. In the 1950s, he worked in Madison as a mechanic at Gillespie Bloomer and as a salesman for Wisconsin Equipment. For thirty years, Arnold worked at Central Soya Farm Supply in the hardware department. He was also employed by Comstock Tire, Hoffman Salt Sales, Menards, and at St. John's Lutheran Church in Oregon, finally retiring in 2003.
On Aug. 28, 1954, Arnold married the love of his life, Doreen Hendrickson of Argyle, at Yellowstone Lutheran Church. They were members of St. John's Lutheran Church in Oregon. They were married for nearly fifty years, residing in Oregon, before Doreen preceded him in death May 13, 2004. Together they enjoyed old time dances, yard and garden work, vacationing in North Carolina, and their grandchildren.
Arnold is survived by his daughters, Linda (Dave) Konkler of Clemmons, N.C. and Janet (Dan) Gasser of Reedsburg; his grandchildren, Brad (Charlene) Bottjen, Angela and Nathan Gasser, David (Stephanie) Konkler, and Heather (Michael) Huels. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Vincent and Kairi Bottjen, Sydney and Savannah Konkler; and many other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Juliet Dooley.
Funeral services for Arnold will take place Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at 11 a.m., at FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. Chaplain Daniel Farber will officiate. Visitation will also be on Monday, at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Lutheran South Cemetery in Stoughton. Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.