MADISON—Ann Marie Johnson, age 69, of Madison, died Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, after battling cancer. She was born on Sept. 23, 1949, and spent her early years on the farm outside of Rockdale, Wis. She retired after a long career with the State of Wisconsin in 2011, at which time she volunteered for several non-profit organizations. Also in her retirement, she spent her time traveling, keeping active and above all else being an amazing grandmother to her grandchildren, Aaron and Alex.
She is survived by her son, David (Jenny) Sandmire; two grandchildren, Aaron and Alex; brother, Ken (Jean) Johnson; and a sister, Laurine Johnson. She was preceded in death by her father; and a son, Daniel Sandmire.
A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 at EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH in Cambridge. At Ann’s request, this will be a casual attire service.