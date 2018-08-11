LODI—Lynn C. Johnsen, age 70, of Lodi, peacefully passed away on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. He was born on Sept. 1, 1947, in Platteville, the son of the late Wilbert and Vonda (Chandler) Johnsen. Lynn married Linda Wernimont on April 19, 1969, in Platteville.
He was employed with State of Wisconsin for over 37 years retiring from the Dept. of Administration in 2003. He had a variety of interests including traveling throughout the U.S., visiting state parks, civil war sites and hiking but enjoyed most the time he spent with his family.
In addition to Linda, his wife of 49 years, Lynn is survived by his son, Chris (Heather); his daughter, Stacy Johnsen; his granddaughter, Brenna; brothers, Ronald (Sharon), David, and Robert (Sandra); and other relatives and friends.
Private family services were held. Memorials may be made to National Wildlife Federation. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of the U.W. Hospital & Clinics, Carbone Cancer Center, Agrace HospiceCare and our friends and neighbors for their support and loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
