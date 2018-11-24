Try 3 months for $3

MIDDLETON—A Celebration of Life for Barbara Haddon Johnsen, who passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, will be held at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 6101 University Ave., Madison, on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at 11 a.m. A luncheon and time for visiting and fellowship will follow the service.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Johnsen, Barbara Haddon
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.