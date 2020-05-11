Johns, Phyllis Townswick (nee Kretzmann)

MADISON—Phyllis Townswick (nee Kretzmann) Johns left this earth and entered her heavenly home on May 8, 2020, at the age of 81. Her trust was fully in Jesus’ death on the cross for her sins and his resurrection from the dead. She was born on Feb. 23, 1939, in Oak Park, Ill., the middle of five children born to the late Rev. and Mrs. Alfred and Ruth (nee Baumgartner) Kretzmann. On Oct. 25, 1969, she was united in marriage to Curtis Townswick. He died on Nov. 21, 1993. On Aug. 31, 2003, she was united in marriage to James Johns of Toledo, Ohio.