Johns, Phyllis Townswick (nee Kretzmann)

MADISON—Phyllis Townswick (nee Kretzmann) Johns left this earth and entered her heavenly home on May 8, 2020, at the age of 81. Her trust was fully in Jesus’ death on the cross for her sins and his resurrection from the dead. She was born on Feb. 23, 1939, in Oak Park, Ill., the middle of five children born to the late Rev. and Mrs. Alfred and Ruth (nee Baumgartner) Kretzmann. On Oct. 25, 1969, she was united in marriage to Curtis Townswick. He died on Nov. 21, 1993. On Aug. 31, 2003, she was united in marriage to James Johns of Toledo, Ohio.
Her family wishes to thank those who cared for Phyllis so faithfully and compassionately: Dr. Albert Musa, the nurses from Agrace HospiceCare (especially Leah and Melissa), and the aides at Oak Park Place.
A private burial service will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
