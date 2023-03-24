May 21, 1943 – March 14, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE — On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, John Warren Oehrlein passed away at the age of 79. He was a loving husband, father of two, and grandfather.

John was born on May 21, 1943, to Robert and Dorothy (Cox) Oehrlein at St. Mary’s hospital in Madison. Upon graduating high school in 1961, John began an apprenticeship in printing that became his passion and lifelong career. On September 21, 1974, he married Karen Ann Diekow, the love of his life. They raised two daughters, Ericka and Jessica. John was a proud Sun Prairie resident his entire life, and was active at church and in his community. After his heart attack, he became a model patient and completely changed his lifestyle and was showcased in the UW Cardiac Rehab program. He was a lifelong Badger fan and loved going for long drives. He also enjoyed working in his yard, woodworking, hunting, golfing and spending time with family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: Bruce and James. He is survived by his wife, Karen; his two children: Ericka Hanson (Eric) and Jessica Grann (Jamie); five grandchildren; his brother, George Oehrlein (Kathy); his sister-in-law, Susan Oehrlein; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation and funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive in Sun Prairie. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m., the funeral at 11:30 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

