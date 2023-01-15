March 24, 1928 – Jan. 7, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE — John Walter Schneiter of Sun Prairie, Wis., entered the gates of Heaven peacefully on January 7, 2023. He was born on March 24, 1928, in Sugarcreek, Ohio.

John is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Mary Lou (Renner); his mother, Elise Schneiter; his father, Fred Schneiter; his sisters: Helen Bahler, Lucy Schneiter, Elsie Crouch, Mary Franklin; and his brother, Fred Schneiter.

John grew up in the house next to the Swiss cheese dairy, that his father operated. He learned the value of hard work and self-reliance at a young age working in the dairy. He experienced the great depression during his childhood and he came of age during World War II. Upon graduation from the Sugarcreek Shanesville High School, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served in Japan, as a flight engineer on C-46 aircraft. After being Honorably Discharged in 1948, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lou Renner. He graduated from the Ohio State University in 1952, with a degree in Dairy Technology. He eventually started five different companies that made products his creative mind invented including bag-in-box for wine and Mylar party balloons. He worked hard his entire life and continued to go into the office until his 90th birthday.

He is survived by his children: Jim (Kris) Schneiter, Ann (Craig) Hutchison and Jane (Dr. Ralph) Velazquez; his sister-in-law, Carole A. Hostetler; sister-in-law, Eileen Schneiter; eight grandchildren: Blake (Karen) Hutchison, Alan Hutchison, Lindsay (David) Loewe, Blythe (Greg) Watson, Kelly (Ryan) Fegley, Jamie (David) Beran, Dr. Eric Velazquez, Abby Velazquez; nine great-grandchildren: Wesley and Harrison Loewe, John and Grant Hutchison, William and Bruce Watson, Thea and Rae Fegley, Harvest Beran.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on SATURDAY, February 11, 2023, at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St., Sun Prairie, with a memorial service to begin at 11 a.m., with Reverend Jenny Arneson officiating. Following the memorial service, there will be a luncheon at the church and all are invited to attend. A private interment at Sunset Memory Gardens in Madison will follow the luncheon. Please share your memories of John on our website at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St., Sun Prairie, WI, 53590.

“His gift to the world was his wonderful family and inventive mind.”

