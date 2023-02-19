Oct. 20, 1937 – Feb. 15, 2023

DEFOREST/LAKE WISCONSIN/SUN PRAIRIE — John W. Nelson, age 85, passed away on February 15, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born on October 20, 1937, in Manitowoc, Wis., to parents James and Mildred (Carlson) Nelson. John was a 1955 graduate of Green Bay East High School, and went on to attend UW Madison. He worked as a sales representative for Kraft General Foods for twenty-five years until his retirement on July 1, 1994. John married Ruth Lamberg on February 6, 1960, and together they celebrated sixty-three years of marriage. John loved reading and spending time in his home. Above all, he cherished his family, especially his time spent with Ruth.

John is survived by his wife, Ruth Nelson; daughter, Julie (Jeff) Hellenbrand; grandchildren, Tony Hellenbrand and Megan (Josh Franz) Hellenbrand; son-in-law, Chris Hohlstein. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Lisa Marie Hohlstein; his parents; and brothers: James and Roger Nelson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the 2nd floor staff of Oakwood.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at noon Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, Wis. A visitation will take place two hours prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, at the funeral home. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

