John W. Hicks

MADISON—John William Hicks, age 92, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.
A visitation will be held Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI, 53705, followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m.
A full obituary will follow.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Center
6021 University Ave., Madison
(608) 238-8406
Cress Center
6021 University Ave., Madison
(608) 238-8406