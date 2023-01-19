 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John W. Hicks

MADISON—John William Hicks, age 92, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

A visitation will be held Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI, 53705, followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m.

A full obituary will follow.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics