July 22, 1942 – Feb. 11, 2023

MADISON — John T. “Jack” Hartung, age 80, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on July 22, 1942, in Watertown, Wis., the son of the late John and Mary (Jank) Hartung.

Jack graduated from Watertown High School in 1960. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Charles S. Sperry from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1964. After his service, Jack returned to Watertown where he began his career at the telephone company, retiring from AT&T in 1994 after 30 years of service. In addition to his career at the telephone company, Jack could be found working part time bartending at his parents’ restaurant, Hartung’s Supper Club in Pipersville.

While working at the telephone company, he met Darlene which quickly turned into a loving relationship which resulted in their marriage on July 14, 1988. Jack enjoyed playing cribbage, watching movies, and was an avid coin and stamp collector. Together, Jack and Darlene took an early retirement which enabled them the opportunity to travel and see the world.

Jack is survived by his wife, Darlene; son, Eric (Kristin) Hartung; and grandsons, Ethan, Ryan, and Mason. He is further survived by his sister, Joan Kehr; brother, Steve (Holly) Hartung; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heidi Hartung; and brother-in-law, Robert Kehr.

Per Jack’s request, services will be private. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

“Jack, may all the lights be green!”

