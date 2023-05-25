John Sweeney

June 4, 1936 - April 27, 2023

KINGWOOD, TX - John T. Sweeney was born in Lyndon Station, WI in 1936, son of John T. Sweeney and Margaret Havey Sweeney. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1955. John and wife Carolyn (Heitman) Sweeney were married for 51 years.

He was a licensed Electrician and began his career with Nordberg Manufacturing Company in Milwaukee, WI. He was recruited to work on the IBM Campus in Poughkeepsie, NY. Later he moved the family to Virginia to work for Tenneco, Inc. He then took a transfer to Texas, for 46 years.

John liked computers and mechanical projects, and enjoyed following his kids through the years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Heitman) Sweeney, his brothers: James (Mary) and Francis "Bud" (Helen), by sister, Catherine Gavinski (Robert) and in-laws: Gary Heitman, Norm Heitman, and Nancy Hanson.

Survivors include John's children: Kathleen Ford (Harvey), Brian Sweeney (Christine), Karen Vowell (Lewis), Jeff Sweeney (Becky), Tim Sweeney (Lorena), Lynne Hosler (Bill). John is also survived by brothers-in-law: Sheldon Hanson (Rita), Mark Heitman (Ellen), Mike Heitman (Dawn), and Jean Runde (Kevin). John will be missed by his 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and the many nieces and nephews.

John the Irishman, tinker, inventor, problem solver-will be remembered for his softspoken ways, dancing, traveling, and family gatherings.

Graveside Memorial on June 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lyndon Station, WI. A gathering afterwards will be at Fitzgerald Park, Lyndon Station 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.