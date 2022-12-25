Oct. 26, 1953 – Dec. 19, 2022

BROOKLYN—John Peter Anthony, age 69, of Brooklyn, passed away at home on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. He was born on Oct. 26, 1953, in Madison, the son of David Charles and Jeanette Anthony.

John graduated from Oregon High School with the class of 1971, and completed the UW-Madison Ag Short Course. He married Kathleen (Wallin) Anthony on Oct. 28, 1978, in Oregon. John was a lifelong dairy farmer and worked as a truck driver for Sanimax, retiring in 2021.

John is survived by his wife, Kathi; children, David, Lisa (Tim Amerine), Stephen (Sarah Zipsie) and James (Jenna Wethal); 16 beloved grandchildren; and his uncle, Rodney Anthony. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice or the Oregon High School ag program. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

