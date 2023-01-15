Feb. 25, 1939 – Jan. 11, 2023

MCFARLAND — John Patrick “Pat” Conroy, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

He was born February 25, 1939, and raised by his aunt Opal Figi Hitchcock. Pat served his Country in the Navy. He married Sally Sasman on August 24, 1963, and together they raised four children: Michael B., James P. (Ginger), Daniel L. (Amy), Timothy J. Conroy; five grandchildren: Mark, Sarah, Justin (Alyssa), Kaitlin and Courtney; three great-grandchildren: Easton, Sawyer and Amara; he is further survived by nieces nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, loving aunt Opal; siblings: William E. Conroy and Rita Conklin.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5801 Hwy. 51, McFarland. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service at the funeral home on Thursday.

