June 19, 1951 - March 4, 2023

BLACK EARTH - John Nicholas Hallick, age 71, of Black Earth, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Sarasota, Fla. He was born June 19, 1951, in Peoria, Ill.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, John is survived by his wife, Jamie Hallick; children, Erick (Barb) and James (Chulee) Hallick; grandchildren, Lily, Erick, Ethan and Hannah Hallick; and brothers, Nicholas and Mark (Deidre) Hallick. John was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Elaine Hallick.

John grew up just outside of Peoria, Ill., in Rome, Ill., a small town on the Illinois River. He met his wife, Jamie, at the age of 15 and they were married in 1971. At his passing they were married for over 50 years. He built countless businesses in the Peoria area and was one of the inventors of what ultimately became known as customer relationship management. In 1999, he moved his company to Madison, Wis., to work with his two sons. After selling his business he never retired, creating the Hallick Family Foundation and patient advocacy groups.

John was an entrepreneur starting and leading over a dozen companies through his career including CPM Marketing Group (merged with Healthgrades in 2011). A civil servant and volunteer, John served on many boards which included Middleton Area Development Corporation, Middleton Airport Commission, Town of Vermont, the Black Earth Children's Museum and many more. A philanthropist, John donated his time, talent and treasure to several charities focused on education, providing food to those in need and medical research. John founded MET Crusaders and was a co-president of The Biomarker Collaborative, two patient advocacy groups helping cancer patients connect and find the best treatment available. John took his hobbies seriously and was an avid boater, scuba diver, motorcyclist and pilot. He loved his dogs, Trixie and Sammie, and enjoyed working on his farm.

John will be remembered for the countless people he impacted in their careers and his legacy lives on forever through MET Crusaders and the Biomarker Collaborative.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A funeral service will be held at VERMONT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9886 Vermont Church Road, Black Earth, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, with Pastor Kathi Mathews-Risley officiating.

John supported many causes, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation in John's name to the Mayo Clinic for cancer research, MOM food bank, or Vermont Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.