Dec. 30, 1934 – Feb. 9, 2023

MADISON—John Monroe Welsh II, age 88, died on Feb. 9, 2023, from complications of COPD at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.

John was born Dec. 30, 1934, in Millville Township, Wis., to John “Jack” M. and Martha E. (Neely) Welsh. He attended Boscobel public schools, graduating in 1953. Throughout high school he participated in multiple sports, was named all-conference and most valuable basketball player in his senior year, and was an Eagle Scout.

In 1954 he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Boston, the world’s first guided missile cruiser. Following his discharge from the Navy in 1957, he attended UW-Madison, majoring in journalism, and lived in the Monona and Madison area for the rest of his life. He was employed by Carnes Company in Verona, Wis., as a production control supervisor until his retirement in 1990. John was an avid golfer and bowler, loved gambling and playing cards (especially bridge), and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and movies.

John is survived by his daughter, Lynn A. Welsh-Steinmeyer of Madison, Wis.; his son and daughter-in-law, John M. Welsh III (Janet) of Fitchburg, Wis.; his granddaughters, Laurel Beth Turgul (Genya) of Rochester, Minn., and Kyla Christine Steinmeyer (Robert Kiel) of Madison, Wis.; and his great-grandchildren, James Alexander Turgul, Leo Victor Turgul, and Anna Grace Turgul of Rochester, Minn.; and David Williamson Kiel of Madison, Wis. His dear sister and brother-in-law, Joan O’Rourke (Charles) of Dodgeville, Wis., as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren, also survive.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Harley (Nancy) and Curtis; his sister, Charlotte Andrews (Robert); a niece, Susan; and his golfing, bowling, and gambling buddies.

Per John’s wishes, there will be no visitation or memorial service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

