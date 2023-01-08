March 20, 1944 – Jan. 1, 2023

FITCHBURG—John Michael Borquist, age 78, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, after a brief illness at his home in Fitchburg, surrounded by his beloved family. John was born on March 20, 1944, in Madison.

Known as Papa John to many, he loved his family, friends, and community. John’s life was lived with intention, and he generously gave his time to make personal connections with everyone. He was calm, joyous, affectionate, and loving. John’s sense of humor was well known to his family, and he loved to tell stories and laugh. He was incredibly proud of his precious children, grandchildren, and family. John had a sweetness to him that was felt by all who met him.

A celebration of life will be held at HIGH POINT CHURCH, 7702 Old Sauk Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, with Pastor Jeff King and Pastor Paul Lundgren presiding. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday.

John cared deeply about children and his work in our community. In lieu of flowers or plants, a donation may be made to Dane County Foster Care, a general fund to support children in foster care. Please make checks out to Dane County Foster Care and send it to 1202 Northport Drive, Madison, WI 53704; or to Dane County Human Services—Holiday Host a Family, which sponsors families and supplies them with holiday gifts and meals. Please make checks to Dane County Social Workers 2634 with a memo “Host a Family” and send to 1202 Northport Drive, Madison, WI 53704.

