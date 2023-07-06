John McNamara

Dec. 16, 1955 - July 1, 2023

REEDSBURG - John McNamara, age 67, of Reedsburg, WI, passed away on July 1, 2023, at Reedsburg Area Medical Center. John was born December 16, 1955, to John F. Lucille (Speich) McNamara in Marinette, WI. John graduated from Columbus High School.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Pamela. John is survived by his sons: Jeremy and Michael McNamara; and many nieces and nephews along with many cousins.

John enjoyed deer hunting along with camping.

A private family burial will be held later.

Redlin-Ertz funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.redlin-ertzfuneralhome.com.