John M. Landry

Aug. 2, 1928 – Dec. 28, 2022

MADISON—John Mathias “Jack” Landry passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born on Aug. 2, 1928, to John and Esther (Marten) Landry in Green Bay, where he grew up the oldest of three siblings.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Jack graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison with a degree in accounting. While at the University, he joined the Sigma Nu fraternity and met many life-long friends. A favorite memory of his kids was listening to Jack, his fraternity brothers and their wives gathered around the piano during their annual UW Homecoming party.

Jack met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Dean, a student at Edgewood College, on a blind date. They were married on Aug. 11, 1951, settled in Madison, and raised six kids. Jack spent 35 years as an accountant and Assistant Treasurer at General Casualty Insurance Company.

Jack was known for his love of family, music, and his sense of humor. He was an enthusiastic Packers Backer and Badgers fan. He also loved to ski in the winter and golf in the summer. Jack was grounded in his faith, the nature that surrounded him, and finding the beauty in all things.

Jack volunteered many hours with the Junior Jaycees, Optimist Club, St. Mary’s Hospital and played Santa at Central Colony for many years.

Jack is survived by his children, Nancy (John) Dryburgh, Mike (Janet), John (Nancy McCall), Anne (Joe) Roberts, Pete (Mary), and Kristi (Rich) Necochea; grandchildren, Kate (Justin), Mandi (Jason), Erica (Scott), Darcy (Mike), Paula, Dylan, Taylor, Rachel (Greg), Austin, Maria, Kaitlyn, Jenna, Michael, Andrew, Madelyn and Jack; great-grandchildren, Ava, Ella, Jayden, Skyler, Ryker, Jackson, Brady, Ellie, Finn, Oliver, Henry, Lily and Avery; brother, Jim (Connie); brother-in-law, Leary (Betty) Dean; sister-in-law, Priscilla Dean; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by Patricia, his wife of 65 years; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and George Glaser; and great granddaughter, Aspen (Carlson).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding.

A visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences are welcome at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420