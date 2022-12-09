June 16, 1936 – Dec. 5, 2022

WAUNAKEE — John M. Gregorich, passed away December 5, 2022, at his home.

He was born June 16, 1936, to Matt and Katie (Klapatauskas) Gregorich at Greenwood, Wis. John excelled in a variety of sports in high school and college. After he graduated with honors from Greenwood High School he enlisted in the Army. He was deployed to Japan for much of his two-year duty. After the Army, he enrolled at Wisconsin State College-River Falls. He majored in Agriculture Education and upon graduation began his 39-year career at Rural Mutual Insurance Co., Madison, Wis. John worked in the Underwriting Dept., receiving his CPCU and CLU certification. The latter part of his career was spent in the Marketing Dept.

John married Marylin (Hubing) in 1959, and resided in Waunakee where they raised four children. John played Home Talent Baseball, was active at the American Legion, a charter member of the Waunakee Bow Club, and a participant in activities at the Senior Center during his 60-year tenure in Waunakee. For the past eleven years, John has spent the winter months at his home in Naples, Fla.

John loved fishing and hunting, including summer fishing trips to Canada. He owned a hunting cabin near Thorp, Wis., for several years. He was proud of his Horseshoe-pitching abilities and competed in a World Horseshoe Tournament in Canada. John was the one to beat when playing Horseshoes.

John is survived by his four children: Mike, Poynette, Wis., Jeff (Angie) Winkelman, Ariz., Pat, Arena, Wis., Sherri “Missy” (Tim Straight) Madison, Wis.; four grandchildren: Mathew, Kyle, Abby, Jennifer; three step-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He is further survived by two brothers: Ed (Colleen) Stoughton, Wis., Jim (MaryJo) Greenwood; and a sister, Kathy (Gary) Kurtz, Hales Corners, Wis.; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws; and his companion of his last ten years, Mary Dohm.

John was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Christine Fagan and MaryJane Briceland; his wife of 52 years, Marylin, and Hubing in-laws.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee on Monday, December 12, 2022. A memorial gathering will begin at 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will take place at a later date at the Catholic Cemetery in Neillsville, Wis.

The family would like to thank the staff at UW Hospital and Agrace Hospice.

“DAD: You always tried to be a tough father, but really you were a ‘big softie.’ You gave us kids a great life. We are grateful you are our Dad. You will be missed but forever in our hearts.

“P.S. Say hi to Mom from us.”

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513