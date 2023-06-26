Sept. 9, 1940 - June 15, 2023

COLUMBUS - John M. Francis, age 82, died on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at his home. He was born on September 9, 1940 in Chicago, IL to Earl and Frances (LaForge) Francis.

John served in the U.S. Marine Corps. from 1959 to 1965 and married Wanda Svetlik on June 30, 1962 in Los Angeles. Together they had four children, losing one child in infancy.

John was an extremely hard worker and taught his children to be the same. He worked as a carpenter and then bought a farm in the Rio area which he and Wanda farmed for many years. He was a regular fixture at the Dane County Farmers Market selling produce and flowers while also working as a mechanic at Oscar Mayer in Madison, retiring after 30 years, and as a real estate agent for Century 21.

John enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, and watching westerns and nature shows.

John married Susan Francis June 6, 2010, and together they enjoyed serving the Lions Club where he enjoyed transporting for the Wisconsin Eye Bank. He loved spending time enjoying the beauty of nature and was fond of taking on new projects. He especially loved searching for treasures to sell at his garage sales, where he mostly enjoyed talking to the folks stopping by.

Survivors include his wife, Susan of Columbus; two sons: Gerald and special daughter-in-law Mona Francis of Rio and Carl Francis of Columbus; one daughter, Brenda Francis; and grandchildren: Derric and Morgan; Andrea, Dan, Gina, Grace, and Austin; Taylor, Derartu, Samara, Ashenafi, Jace, and John; one sister, Pat (Fred) Holmes of McFarland; one brother, Michael Francis of Portage; other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wanda; his son, John, Jr.; his brother, Steve "Pud"; and three sisters: Jean Nolan, Sue Ellinger and Caroline Langer.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Jensen Funeral & Cremation. Rev. Sandra Schieble will officiate. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Monona with full military honors.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

