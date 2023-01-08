June 26, 1944—Dec. 18, 2022

INDIO, Calif.—On Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, John Leo Roling, age 78, passed away peacefully in his Indio, CA home with family by his side. Born in Early, IA on June 26, 1944, John was the youngest of five children.

After graduating from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in 1963, he joined the U.S. Army – until his medical discharge – and then obtained a scholarship from SCM Corporation (Smith Corona) to train in typewriter repair in Springfield, MO. John then followed his uncle John “Jack” Nelis to Madison, WI, where he began his career at Stemp Typewriter Company on State Street.

In the years that followed, John went into partnership with John Leonard to open Leonard and Roling Typewriters on University Avenue. Eventually, he opened his own business – the memorable Madison Typewriter and Business Machines, on Park Street – until he retired in 2009.

Throughout his life, John enjoyed fixing up and selling cars; bowling and fishing in his earlier years; watching the Badgers, Packers, Bucks and Brewers; going to Ho-Chunk Gaming in Wisconsin Dells and spending time there in his wooded, getaway home.

After raising his family in Madison, with his wife of 32 years, Crystal (Cheeseman) Porter, husband and wife amicably parted ways. Several years later, having tired of the long, cold winters, John moved to La Quinta, CA with his companion, Sueanne Howery of Wonewoc, WI until her passing in 2017.

Since his first quadruple bypass at the age of 42, John outpaced his coronary artery disease and prevailed through many close calls. He astounded family and physicians with his steely determination to enjoy every day.

He will be missed by his three children: Joseph Roling of Madison; Nichole Roling-Bachman (Pete) of De Forest and their children, Kaitlynne, Trent, Sam, and Jordyn; Courtney Warren (Craig) of Sauk City and their children Chance, and Colton, as well as by friends and family around the country. He is also survived by his faithful dog Cali. John was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Anna Ellen Roling, and his siblings Joan Nath, Bill and Jim Roling, and Mary Kay Mueller.

John’s family would like to express their gratitude to the compassionate staff and nurses at Del Rosa Hospice in Indio, CA, who made it possible for him to pass in comfort at his home, with his dog by his side, in accordance with his wishes. Family and friends will be notified of a spring celebration of life.