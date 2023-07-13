John Kermit Johnson

June 21, 1948 - June 29, 2023

John Kermit Johnson died on June 29, 2023, one week after celebrating his 75th birthday. John was the eldest of eight children born to Rosemary (Young) and Kermit Wallace Johnson. He was born at Methodist Hospital in Madison, WI on June 21, 1948. John died from congestive heart failure.

On a Sunny June day in 1977 John married Patricia Parchem in Madison Wisconsin. Their union was blessed with two children, Melissa Sue Safranek (Josh) and Matthew John Johnson. John was a proud grandfather and loved his granddaughters who affectionately referred to him as "Papa". Lilian Paige Johnson, Zosha Safranek, Lucinda Safranek and Madeline Johnson will miss him dearly.

After their marriage, John and Patty moved to San Antonio Texas where John finished his degree at St. Mary's University graduating Cum Laude with a teaching degree and Patty worked at her craft as a florist. After graduation, they moved home and welcomed their daughter Melissa. They settled in the city of Baraboo and soon the family was joined by their son, Matthew.

Early in his career John worked as a salesperson at Holiday Wholesale in Wisconsin Dells and later served as manager at the Red Wagon Restaurant in Baraboo. As manager, John became a familiar welcoming face to all customers in the area. Quick with a smile and always happy to discuss the latest sports. Later in life John worked as a substitute teacher for the Baraboo School District and ended his career with Walmart in Baraboo. Throughout his life John faced many health challenges and always met them head-on relying on his faith. He was a member of St Joseph's Parish in Baraboo and was active in the Knights of Columbus and spent many an afternoon visiting elderly customers at the various retirement homes in Baraboo.

John was most proud of his wife, Patty, his children, and grandchildren. He was the best big brother a person could ask for and could be frequently seen in the kitchen during his mother Rosemary's epic Thanksgiving Day celebrations serving as the master potato masher alongside his brother-in-law, Matthew Joyce, the resident turkey carver. Celebrations with family were dear to John, whether it was spending the day at Devil's lake, skiing up North in Michigan, hosting their annual Texas BBQ featuring John's brisket or playing a great round of golf.

Survivors of John include his children, Melissa and Matthew and his granddaughters, Lillian, Zosha, Lucinda and Madeline.

He is further survived by his siblings: Ann (Matthew) Joyce, Merrimac WI, Susan Johnson, San Antonio TX, Robert (Julie) Johnson, Reedsburg WI, Julia Crawford, Madison WI, Mary Johnson, Wisconsin Dells WI, Catherine (James) Laskaris, Plano TX and Elizabeth (Brian) Young of Raleigh North Carolina. John is also survived by his sister-in-law, Deborah (Kurt) Konietzki of Neenah WI and Matthew Winn of Wisconsin Dells WI. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. John was preceded in death by his beloved partner, Patricia, his parents Kermit and Rosemary. His niece, Kathryn Mary Crawford, his in-laws, Beattie and Clark Winn and cousins, Jimmy, Paul, Dick, and William Fredelake, Julie Guse, Cindy Farber and Robert Barganz.

The family offers their grateful thanks and appreciation to the staff of Meadow Ridge Assisted Living Center and the wonderful staffs at St. Clare's in Baraboo, St. Mary's and UW Hospital in Madison, WI as well as Sauk Prairie Hospital and Maplewood Recovery in Sauk Prairie for the care provided to John throughout his life. Funeral arrangements for John will be handled by Redlin-Ertz funeral home and his funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Parish in Baraboo WI on July 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass.