May 1, 1933 – Jan. 7, 2023

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — John Jacob Schachte, age 89, of Morrisville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. He was born on May 1, 1933, in Madison, the son of Norbert and Lillian (Kurt) Schachte.

John graduated from Madison Central High School in 1951 and from the University of Wisconsin in 1955. John was very proud he paid his way through college by working at the Madison newspaper and earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. John earned his M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from UW-Milwaukee in 1961, while working at Kearney & Trecker Machine Tools.

John was united in marriage with Phyllis Ludowissi on June 28, 1958, in Milwaukee, Wis. He enjoyed a 40+ year career as a mechanical engineer, finishing his career as VP of Engineering at Cincinnati Milicron in 2000. He was an avid golfer and tennis player and enjoyed playing Bridge with Phyllis and son, John, in his later years. John loved the family gatherings in Milwaukee, Madison and Northern Wisconsin. The family reunions in the 70s often drew 100+ relatives! He loved being a “snowbird” with Phyllis, traveling to the West Coast of Florida in the winter months.

John is survived by his sons, John Alan (Lisa) Schachte and Jeffrey David (Lynne) Schachte; six grandchildren, Caroline Schachte, John Peter Schachte, Mark Schachte, Jeffrey Holden Schachte, Jacob Schachte and Lillian Schachte; and sisters, Geraldine (Raymond) Denson and Mary Schachte. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Phyllis; and brother, Norbert (Charlotte) Schachte.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, with the Rev. Bart Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. The Rite of Committal will take place at HOLY CROSS CEMETERY, Milwaukee, Wis., at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420