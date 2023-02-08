April 3, 1937—Feb. 4, 2023
MADISON—John “Jack” Robert Dunn left this earth on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He valiantly battled many health issues over the years.
He was a kind and generous man who truly loved to live and laugh, his family brought him his greatest joys. He was born in Madison, WI, on April 3, 1937, he would always say “I was born at night, but not last night.”
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave, Madison.
