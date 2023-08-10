John "Jack" Pease

PORTAGE – John "Jack" Pease, age 93, of Portage, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.

Jack was born to Merle and Mildred (Smith) Pease. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, and the Army Reserves from 1953 to 1957.

He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in 1957 with a Bachelor's degree in Education. Jack also received a Master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Wisconsin Madison. He worked for the Portage Community Schools, retiring in 1989.

He is survived by his wife, Dorene; a daughter, Sheri Pease; a son, Jeff Pease; and a daughter, Marcie (Woody) Wenzel; sisters and brothers-in-law: Father Hugh Birdsall, Judy and Bill Retzer, Mary and Fred Malvitz, and Theresa and Roger Kinnard; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Mildred Pease, parents-in-law, Hugh and Marian Birdsall, his brother, Joe Pease, his sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Bill Lester, his brothers and sisters-in-law: Beverly and Izzy LuMaye and Frances Bolwerk.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Randy Timmerman presiding with Fr. Hugh Birdsall and Fr. Tony Birdsall concelebrating. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Portage, with military honors provided by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Portage.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Columbia Healthcare Center and SSM Health Hospice.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.