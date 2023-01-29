Feb. 1, 1932 – Jan. 25, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE—John “Jack” Kellesvig, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Feb. 1, 1932, in Mount Horeb, Wis., the son of Orton and Tekla (Birrenkott) Kellesvig.

Jack was united in marriage to Christine Handel on Oct. 31, 1987, in Monona, Wis. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from UW-La Crosse, and he also served in the U.S. Army as a radio operator in Fort Lewis, Wash.

Jack began his career as a teacher and principal in the Racine and Madison school districts, but he spent most of his career at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was hired as the first Director of High School Relations in 1963. In his 31 years there, he was also Director of Undergraduate Orientation, New Student Services, and Associate Director of Undergraduate Admissions. He was instrumental in developing the SOAR program and was Marshall at UW commencement ceremonies for 20 years. He retired in 1994, at which time he was given emeritus recognition. Jack was a parish member at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church since 1963, where he was once a lector and taught religious education. He also served four years on the Board of Directors for the Red Cross. After retirement, Jack and Chris spent 17 years “RVing” coast to coast, where they enjoyed the campgrounds and the people they met.

Jack enjoyed the simple things in life and his family. He was known to all who met him as a patient and kind gentleman. He was always thankful and appreciative of the compassion and help that came his way later in life.

Jack is survived by his wife, Christine; son, Kurt Kellesvig and daughter, Katy (Peter Garson) Mackesey; Chris’ children, Randy (Kathy) Handel, Mitch (Linda) Handel, Lisa (Brian) Bork and Todd Handel; 11 grandchildren, Claire, Jack, Presley, Julia, Lauren, Michael, Jenna, Dan, Ally, Kyle and Mason; and six great-grandchildren with another on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Kellesvig; sister, Audrey (Roy) Haase; son-in-law, Patrick Mackesey, and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.

The family would like to thank Dr. Musa for his many years of kind and attentive care of Jack and thank Lindsay and Marie from Agrace for their help and compassion these last few months. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Jack’s name to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

