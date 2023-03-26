Feb. 4, 1920 – March 15, 2023

MOUNT HOREB/CROSS PLAINS — John Heim closed his eyes for the last time on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, after 103 remarkable years. We shall miss him but take comfort in knowing that he has been reunited with his beloved wife in Heaven.

“Jack” (as he was known by family and friends) was born on Feb. 4, 1920, to Loretta Dobner and John M. Heim. He and his six siblings were raised in Milwaukee, where he attended St. John’s Cathedral High School. After graduation he joined his sister and her husband in California, where he found employment at Lockheed Martin Aircraft Company installing the cockpit controls of the new P-38 Lightning fighter. After the U.S. became involved in World War II he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was sent to Ford Island in Hawaii, where he served in the naval offices there.

After his discharge in 1946, Jack returned to Milwaukee where he met Bernadette Poker on a blind date. They were married on December 27, 1947, and later moved to Elm Grove where they raised their children. After his retirement from Prudential Insurance Company, the couple moved to Arizona where they spent many happy years. They returned to Wisconsin in their later years to be closer to family.

Jack is survived by his son, John A. (Mary); and daughter, Annette “Mitzi” Buggy (Jack); grandchildren, John D. Heim, Lisa Yoo (Brian), Kate Buggy, Sara Sungkapan (Shane) and Megan Chitel (Jake). He is further survived by seven great-grandchildren (with an eighth on the way); his sisters-in-law, Betty Heim and Dolores Stekiel; brother-in-law, Dr. William Stekiel; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bernadette; his siblings and their spouses, Gen (Ralph) Thompson, Margaret (Elmer) Zellner, Richard (Audrey) Heim, Ruth (Gordon) Prestby, Raymond and Tom Heim; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane (Al) Sachen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, with Father Scott Jablonski presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery.

A big thank you goes out to the staff at Inglehaven Assisted Living for the compassionate care they provided Dad this past year; to Mark, Jessica and all the amazing staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their excellent care and support; and to Cheryl at St. Francis Xavier for her visits. Last but not least, we’d like to thank his dear friend, Jane, for the many hours she spent visiting, singing and praying with him these past few years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Francis Xavier Endowment Fund or to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Jack was a kind and gentle man who will be missed by many.

A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761