Oct. 7, 1942 – Jan. 13, 2023

MIDDLETON, Wis. / NAPLES, Fla.—John “Jack” Edl, 80, of Middleton, Wis., and Naples, Fla., passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at University of Wisconsin Hospital.

Always a good friend, Jack gave his heart to his university, his work, his dogs, his beloved Margo, and everyone drawn to his extraordinary talent and kindness. A native of Lake Geneva, Jack was a proud 1965 graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Madison. President of Delta Tau Delta as a student, he served throughout his life on the Athletic Board, the Alumni Association, the UW Foundation, and the Bascom Hill Society.

Jack concluded his distinguished career as President and Vice Chairman of Elkay Manufacturing Company, famous for sinks and water fountains as well as cabinetry. Upon retirement in 2006, he served on the Board of Directors through 2022.

For their 58 years together, Jack and Margo shared their love of their Brittany Spaniels: Danny Boy, Tesha, Junior, Danielle, Mac the Miracle Dog, Abby, Bonnie, and Otis. Jack’s generous spirit lives on in their strong support of the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine.

A Memorial Celebration will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, Wis., at 12 noon on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Visitation will precede the celebration, beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UW School of Veterinary Medicine’s Companion Animal Endowment Fund online at supportuw.org/giveto/EdlMemorial or via check made payable to “UW Foundation-Fund 132845371” with “In memory of Jack Edl” on the check memo line. Checks should be mailed to: UW Foundation, U.S. Bank Lockbox, Box 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278.

