John "Jack" Braker

April 6, 1936 - July 16, 2023

HOOPERVILLE - John "Jack" Braker was called to his heavenly home peacefully Sunday July 16, 2023, at the age of 87, with his loving wife by his side. Jack was born on April 6, 1936.

Jack married the love of his life, Mary on June 3, 1961, sharing 62 years of whirlwind adventurous bliss.

Jack was a lifetime farmer in Hooperville neighborhood, with strong Christian values that he devoted his life to; along with teaching and setting an example for his beloved family.

Like Willie Nelson, "On The Road Again", you would rarely find Jack sitting at home; he was usually going for a bite to eat, playing cards or just chewing the fat with family and friends.

One of Jack's favorite joys was him and his wife spending time with their grandchildren, traveling to countless states and years of Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo; his van must have known its own way there and back.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughters: Kristine "Kris" Braker, Dawn (Tom) Westra, Linda(Rick) Anthes, Denise (Bill) Hoekstra; sons: Earl(Kelly) Braker and Dan Braker; grandchildren: Jessica, Justin (Devin), Jackie (fiance, Devon) Anthes, Luke and Neil Braker, Jeremy and Stephanie Hoekstra; step-grandchildren: Jeff (partner, Heather), Joe (Sylvia), and Jason Westra; great-grandchildren: Levi, Asher and Baby Anthes due in February; sisters-in-law: Mildred Bobholz, Pat Braker; and brother-in-law, Bob Zuhlke; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by infant daughter, Karen, infant grandson, Dridyn, brothers: Willard "Bud", Herb, Arnie and Bob, sisters: Marge, Mary and Betty. Also preceded in death by several brother and sisters-in-law.

Visitation for Jack will take place on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 am. Eternal resting place will be at Wanderers Rest Cemetery in Lost Lake following the service.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all the health care providers and facilities that have provided care for Jack over the years.

If desired, the family would appreciate memorials to any of the charities that were near and dear to Jack, they were: St. Jude Children's Hospital, Wounded Warriors, and Shriner's Hospital.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.