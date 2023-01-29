Jan. 28, 1933—Jan. 18, 2023

MADISON—John J. Dal Santo, age 89, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home. He was born on Jan. 28, 1933, in Wausaukee, Wis., to John and Gertrude (Homa) Dal Santo. John graduated from Wausaukee High School and Marquette University with a degree in Business. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. 69 years ago, John married his high school sweetheart, Joan Polomis, on Aug. 20, 1954, in Wausaukee.

John was a devoted husband, dad and grandpa (“bumpa”). Family was something he treasured above all else. He loved hosting Sunday family dinners serving his famous grilled chicken accompanied by homegrown sides of cucumbers, “bumpa beans,” tomatoes and raspberries. In addition, John shared his Italian heritage preparing antipasto and pizellis every December. He was an avid cribbage player, teaching several of the grandkids how to play. He usually won. John and Joan both loved to travel, and they were able to go on 34 cruises all over the world visiting the Caribbean, China, Europe, Alaska, Panama and Brazil.

John is survived by his daughter, Jill Dal Santo-Walker; son, Jim (Katie) Dal Santo; grandchildren, Danielle Dal Santo, Patrick Dal Santo, Bethany (Cody) Walker, Bridget Walker, Karen Walker, Diana Walker and Kevin Walker; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan; a son, John Dal Santo; and his sister, Dolly Tracy.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to John’s caretaker, Jay and his hospice team of Rachel and Rose for the exceptional care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, with Father Scott Emerson presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761