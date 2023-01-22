John J. Boyer

He was born in Wadena, Minn., to John H. and Tillie M. (Ament) Boyer. He was born blind and around nine years old lost his hearing. John was named a Champion of Change for advancing STEM by President Obama in 2012. John was the founder, president and chief software developer for AbilitiesSoft, Inc. and director of Computers to Help People, Inc. John graduated BS, Magna cum laude, in Mathematics from St. Thomas College, St. Paul, Minn., in 1961, and MS in Computer Science and Electronics Engineering from UW-Madison in 1982.