John Harry Atkinson

May 19, 1933 - Aug. 14, 2023

PARDEEVILLE - John Harry Atkinson, 90 of Pardeeville, peacefully passed away, August 14, 2023 at his historic family farm. He was born May 19, 1933 in rural Pardeeville in his family home to Floyd and Violet Atkinson.

John was active Military for 21 months before farming with his father Floyd in Cambria and eventually established his farm in Rio. After selling his dairy farm John relocated his passion of farming to Pardeeville. Not only was he busy raising his family, maintaining the farm, he also was an umpire and bowled for over 15 years in Rio. John adored driving school bus for the Cambria-Friesland, Rio, and Pardeeville school districts and retired in 2006 after 35 years. He loved seeing each generation of kids as the years passed. Loving the community and passionate about helping others; he was actively running the Rio and Wyocena Food Pantries. He enjoyed spending time with his family each Sunday morning during 8 o'clock coffee before heading off to BINGO.

Survivors include his children, Douglas Atkinson, Delwyn (Rachel) Atkinson, Deana (Darren) Miller, James (Jennifer) Austin, Colleen (David) Raley, Barbra McAliley, Ariel (Bonnie) Austin, Brenda Hughes, 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren; sister Dorthey Olson of Pardeeville; brother Maurice (Rose) Atkinson of Oak Creek, Sandy (Jim) Treptow of Pardeeville. Along with his extended family, Tammy Campnell, Randy Jeche, Sue Denman, Steve Jeche and his beloved pet peacock "Pete". Johnny was preceded in death by children, Daniel, James, Diane and Dwayne Atkinson; parents, Floyd and Violet Atkinson; brothers, Donald, Walter and Earl Atkinson; wife, Conelee Atkinson of 37 years; two grandchildren Stacey McAliley and Zachary Austin, and his special friend Doris Jeche.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 18 at 11 AM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville with Rev. Rick Bursh officiating. Interment with full military honors will be held at Marcellon Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.