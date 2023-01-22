Aug. 28, 1928 – Dec. 29, 2022

John H. N. Morledge — Physician, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Great-Grandfather, Friend — departed this life for his heavenly home on Thursday, December 29, 2022, after suffering a stroke while on a family visit in Santa Barbara, Calif. He was 94.

He was born on August 28, 1928, in South Africa, the son of John Walker Morledge — a missionary doctor, and his wife, Grace Norrick Morledge. He grew up, went to medical school, and became a physician. Then an Air Force Flight Surgeon in time of war. Then the father of six children with his then wife, Rosemary.

He was a pioneering cardiologist in the capitol city of Wisconsin, Madison. He was a beloved physician who cared for his patients until he retired at age 87. He was a leader in his church. He was an example of service to Christ and of Christian living. He let the Light shine through his deeds and example. Many who met him would say that they had seen and felt his inner glow.

He taught for years at the UW Medical School. He interviewed applicants who wanted to become doctors, amazing them when he asked more about their views on life and travel and literature than about chemistry or biology. He spoke all over the world about his area of acclaimed expertise. He trained hundreds of doctors, nurses, medical personnel, and was a lifelong mentor to many. One nurse whom he trained 50 years ago says: “He was so inspiring. He set an example that guided us all. (And we were all in love with him.).”

His patients who had become snow-birds and flocked to Florida would fly back from that warmer climate just so they could keep seeing him at his Madison office. He was the old fashioned kind of Doctor who gave them all the time they needed. He convinced each one he was present entirely for them. And each patient believed it because it was true.

Even at his advanced age John remained sharp, taking care of his own house where his hospitality and love of entertaining became legendary. At 94, he still drove, still went to the grocery, still shoveled snow, still took care of his yard, still nurtured his beautiful roses. He continued to wring every precious drop out of every precious day to the very last.

He cheered on the UW Badgers for more than six decades. He kept alive his interests: in sports, in life, in books, in travel, in music, and in his children and grandchildren, of whom he was enormously proud. He loved an occasional shot of whiskey (“Famous Grouse”), Italian restaurants and Wisconsin Supper Clubs, the family farm in Richland Center, friendly breakfast diners, and McDonald’s coffee. He was a man who preferred the “blue highways.”

John was charming, gentle, and joyous. He was known for his intelligence and curiosity. He loved a good story and told plenty of his own. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. “Good night, sweet prince. And may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

John is predeceased by his parents: Grace and John Walker Morledge; brothers: Alan and Joseph Morledge; and son: Paul Morledge.

He is survived by his children: Kirk Morledge (Faith Zabit) of Madison; Scott Morledge (Kris Comstock) of Austin, Texas; Ann Dodge (Jeff) of Middleton; Jim Morledge of San Diego, Calif.; Beth Webb (David) of Louisville, Colo. Grandchildren: Steven Miller (Julie Jachim), Walker Morledge, Kelly Morledge, Bailey Wohleber (Charlie), John Morledge, Kendall Morledge, Andy Dodge (Brygida Jackowiak), Jimmy Dodge, Daniel Webb (Matalin Binder), Kirk Webb, Ryan Webb, and Kevin Webb. Niece and Nephews: Susan Watters (Ben) of Verona and their children, Benjamin Watters (Marin Parsons) and Judy Garcia (Andrew); Clarke Morledge (Lisa Patterson) of Williamsburg, Virginia; David Morledge (Alison Kotch) of Austin, Texas, and their children, Lauren Burgess (Alec), Austin Morledge (Chelsea Cooper), and Chase Morledge. Stepdaughters and Stepson: Jennifer Henderson of Verona; Christine Hoppe (Patrick) of Kelowna, British Columbia (sons, Ben, Matthew, and Zach); Michael Henderson (Eryn Latterman) of Lakewood, Colo. (daughter Aubrey). And a wonderfully increasing number of great-grandchildren!

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church, Gorham Street, Madison (608-257-4845). A reception will follow immediately after the service at the church. Light refreshments will be served.

Donations in grateful memory of John — in thanksgiving for his life, his work, his witness — may be made to the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, or to Christ Presbyterian Church, Madison.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy. Q

Waunakee, Wis.